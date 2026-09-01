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Looking to rent a GetGo car to drive to Malaysia? Here’s what you need to know

Users of car-sharing platform GetGo will be able to rent cars to drive to Malaysia with a new feature on its mobile app.

SINGAPORE – Those heading to Malaysia for a getaway can rent car-sharing platform GetGo’s eligible vehicles and drive them across the border from Sept 1.

This feature, called Drive to Malaysia (DTM) , marks GetGo’s first foray into cross-border travel. It was announced by the company on the same day.

There are about 200 DTM-eligible vehicles in GetGo’s fleet, the company said in response to queries from The Straits Times. More could be added, depending on demand, said GetGo.

With this offering, GetGo users can book on its app a vehicle to drive anywhere in West Malaysia without mileage charges . Bookings can be made up to 30 days in advance , with a maximum of five days per booking.

Here’s what you need to know.

How do I find eligible DTM vehicles?

To find eligible DTM vehicles on the app, select your preferred date, time and duration of booking.

DTM bookings must be for at least 12 hours , according to information on GetGo’s website. This is to allow for adequate travel time back to Singapore, GetGo said.

On the page showing search results, tap the “Filter” button. Then tick the “Drive to Malaysia (New)” checkbox to show DTM-eligible vehicles nearby.

Choose your vehicle type, category and number of seats, before clicking “Apply”.

A list of eligible vehicles will have the “Malaysia” tag displayed. Click on the vehicle that you want.

How do I book and opt in on this feature?

Before clicking “Book now”, ensure the “Drive to Malaysia” button is toggled on.

Booking prices will be updated before you confirm your booking, GetGo said.

What are the costs involved?

Renters do not need to put down a deposit for DTM bookings.

A cross-border surcharge – an additional 30 per cent of the time charged – will be applied in each booking.

For vehicles under the “Select” category, the surcharge is capped at $20 a day for weekdays and the eve of public holidays . On weekends and public holidays, the cap is $30 a day .

For vehicles under the “Plus” category, renters will pay a maximum surcharge of $25 a day for weekdays and the eve of public holidays . On weekends and public holidays, the maximum is $35 a day.

The higher-price cap will be charged for bookings that run from weekdays to the weekend, said GetGo.

DTM-eligible vehicles are currently available only under the “Select” and “Plus” categories, said GetGo in its reply. It added that there may be plans to include more categories in the future.

There is no mileage charge under this feature, GetGo said, adding that users will pay for their own fuel in Singapore and Malaysia.

Collision damage waiver – an additional coverage option that renters can purchase on top of the basic motor insurance that is already included in their booking – is priced at 10 per cent of the total cost (normal) and 20 per cent of the total cost (enhanced).

A flat fee of $1.20 will be charged as platform fee. Including an additional driver will incur a flat fee of $3 .

What do I need to have before setting off?

Each traveller must carry a physical passport that is valid for at least six months. A valid physical driving licence is also required for each registered driver.

Take along a NETS CashCard that has at least $10 in stored value to pay for checkpoint fees, as well as a physical Touch ‘n Go card (TnG) with at least RM50 (S$16) loaded for the RM20 cross-border charge, toll and parking fees, GetGo advised.

Make sure you have the latest version of the GetGo app, the company said, adding that one should have data roaming turned on so that they can unlock the vehicle and get in touch with its Live Chat.

Before crossing the border, fill up the tank to at least three-quarters full, GetGo said.

According to Singapore Customs’ website, those who fail to meet this requirement may be fined up to $500 or be prosecuted in court. They will also be required to make a U-turn at the checkpoint.

GetGo also advised users to take a photo of the vehicle’s dashboard at the start and end of their booking for fuel verification . This also helps “protect you in the event of any disputes”, it said.

What do I need to do when I cross the border?

There is no need to set up anything for the checkpoint, GetGo said. This is because the vehicle already has a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) RFID tag installed .

At the toll gantry in Malaysia, tap the physical TnG card , GetGo said. It advises users not to use the TnG app, as the vehicle’s VEP RFID tag is tied to GetGo.

What are some things I should know once I am in Malaysia?

Use only RON97 fuel or higher fuel grades at the pump, GetGo said. Renters will pay for their own fuel at all stages of any DTM booking, it said, adding that there will be no reimbursement.

Do not use GetGo vehicles for ride-hailing or paid chauffeuring services in Singapore or Malaysia, GetGo said. Only registered drivers should be behind the wheel, it said.

Drivers should also not venture off into Thailand, as insurance covers only West Malaysia, GetGo said.

What should I know when heading back to Singapore?

Bookings cannot be ended in Malaysia. They can be ended only at the vehicle’s original home lot in Singapore, GetGo said.

Users should also return the vehicle with at least a half-full tank, GetGo said, adding that a $35 charge applies for each quarter tank that is short.

GetGo advises users to have at least a two-hour buffer for customs clearance. A reminder will be sent to users three hours before their booking ends.

Once the booking is over, take a photo of the fuel gauge , and submit it in the app.

If you need more time, you can extend the booking through the app, GetGo said, adding that the cross-border surcharge will apply to the extra hours too.