Look up: 5-planet alignment expected on June 17 early morning

SINGAPORE – Five planets will align around sunrise on Saturday in skies across the world, but visibility of the full alignment in Singapore might be limited.

The planetary alignment of Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury is set to happen in the early hours of Saturday, about an hour before sunrise. In Singapore, sunrise will be at around 6.59am.

Some of the planets may be visible to the naked eye.

“Practically, only Saturn and Jupiter will be obvious to the public... We will still need a pair of binoculars to hunt for Neptune and Uranus,” said Astronomical Society of Singapore president Soh Kim Mun.

Mercury, which will be low at the horizon and near the Sun’s glow, will be a challenge to spot, said Mr Soh, who recommends facing eastwards towards the horizon.

“Hopefully, no low horizon clouds will block the observation,” he said, adding that Saturn will likely be overhead.

Hence, Mercury will be down by the horizon, while Saturn will be higher up in the sky – until the sun rises.

This is the second such “planetary parade” happening this year.

In late March, a different combination of planets – namely Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus – lined up in the night sky.

Visibility from Singapore was also limited then, when the local Astronomical Society saw only Mars, Venus and the Moon. Jupiter and Mercury were too low and were obscured by low horizon clouds.

According to astronomy app Star Walk 2, the next mini alignment of three planets, comprising Mars, Venus and Mercury, will be on the evening of next Thursday.