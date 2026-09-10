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Look out for your pets’ welfare amid soaring temperatures, unhealthy PSI levels: SPCA

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals urged pet owners to run an air purifier that captures PM2.5 particles at home.

SINGAPORE – Pet owners should look out for their pets’ welfare, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said on Sept 10, as temperatures soar and the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) crosses the unhealthy threshold.

The PSI in the central region hit 104 as at 6pm on Sept 10. The day’s highest temperature reading was at 34.5 deg C, recorded at Sembawang Meteorological Station at 2pm, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore’s website.

In a Facebook post, SPCA advised the public to limit the duration and intensity of outdoor activities for their pets, and to walk their animals when it is cooler, via shaded and well-ventilated routes.

The organisation also advised owners to check the ground before heading out to ensure that it is not too hot for their pets to walk.

“If you can’t withstand holding the back of your hand to the pavement for five seconds, it is too hot for their paws,” it said.

Pets should never be left in a parked vehicle at all as “temperatures inside can climb dangerously fast”, and must have plenty of fresh, clean water within easy reach, SPCA added.

It also urged owners to keep their pets comfortable at home with fans or air coolers, noting that ideal temperatures vary by species and breed. For example, thick-coated pets such as chinchillas and huskies do best in air-conditioned settings.

It also advised the use of an air purifier that captures PM2.5 particles, which are micro-pollutants found in the air that can get lodged deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

“Watch closely for signs of discomfort such as excessive panting, reduced appetite or a change in behaviour, and seek veterinary attention promptly,” it said.

“Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you notice heavy drooling, bright red gums, vomiting or fainting, get your pet to a vet immediately.”

Some pets also require closer attention during this period, SPCA said. These include those with existing conditions such as asthma, heart or lung issues and kidney disease, as well as flat-faced, toy and miniature breeds that are more prone to breathing difficulty.

In addition, SPCA asked the public to keep a lookout for community animals and wildlife, and call for help if they see any that show signs of distress.

On Sept 4, the PSI reading in central Singapore hit 101, entering the unhealthy range. The last time the PSI hit unhealthy levels due to haze was in October 2023.

Since then, readings in central, eastern and western parts of Singapore have occasionally hit unhealthy levels.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is between 101 and 200. The National Environment Agency has advised the public to cut down on outdoor activities when the PSI reading enters this range.