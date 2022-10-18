Longer waiting times for bivalent jab as more people head to vaccination centres

SINGAPORE - People are waiting longer - in some cases, up to more than an hour - for the new bivalent vaccine.

This comes amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 infections and as people make plans for their year-end getaways.

When The Straits Times on Monday visited four of the nine joint testing and vaccination centres (JTVCs) that offered the new jabs, the waiting times ranged from half an hour to two hours.

Vaccination centre staff, who wished to remain anonymous, said the number of people getting the vaccine have gone up significantly since the launch of the new jab.

At one of the centres, staff said nearly 500 people were given the vaccine by noon. This compares with the more than 100 shots given a day before the new vaccine was available. Mask-wearing was mandatory at all the centres.

Project officer Toh Teck Wang, 62, waited 40 minutes at the Commonwealth JTVC to get vaccinated, and said he did not expect to wait that long, but added that the staff were efficient.

As he plans to visit friends in Taiwan in November and New Zealand in December, he got his fourth shot for the added protection.

“I am not comfortable that there are so many cases but, at the same time, there are not a lot of severe cases,” he said. “It is still relatively safe to go around.”

Mr Calvin Goh, 58, who went to the Ang Mo Kio JTVC as he lives nearby, is worried that Covid-19 restrictions will return if the number of cases continues to rise.

“Our customers are just starting to come back. If we close down again, it will affect business badly,” said Mr Goh, who is in business development.

Approved by the Health Sciences Authority in September, the Moderna bivalent vaccine is made to protect people against the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant - the reason why Mr Goh took the new jab.