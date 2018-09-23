Longer than usual power shutdown at Plaza Singapura halts business of 80 tenants for hours

SINGAPORE - Some 80 shops and eateries in the extension wing of Plaza Singapura were left without electricity for more than six hours on Sunday (Sept 23) due to an unforeseen delay.

As part of scheduled maintenance, the power was shut down after the mall closed at 10pm on Saturday night.

A manager for one of the stores in the extension wing said that a memo issued ahead of the shutdown stated that power would be available from 8am the next morning.

The mall usually opens at 10am.

However, power returned only gradually from 2.15pm onward and was fully restored by 2.40pm. The air-conditioning was switched on progressively from 6.40pm and was fully restored at 8.30pm.

The longer than usual power shutdown affected about 80 tenants in the extension wing of the mall, while the older part of the mall was unaffected. Some sections of the mall were closed off to customers.

The manager of one food and beverage outlet in the extension wing told The Straits Times that the restaurant could only begin operating as usual at 4pm.

"Quite a few customers were asking why we were not open," said the manager.

"Usually, we can serve about 150 to 200 customers during this period and take in about $2,500 in revenue."

Some customers who had made appointments at a beauty and wellness outlet were told that their appointments had been cancelled as the shop could not operate its equipment without power.

One sales staff working at a retail outlet said that many customers had to be turned away as their purchases could not be processed.

A spokesman for energy utilities provider SP Group said that operations in the area were normal and that there was no disruption to the power supply.

Ms June Ang, general manager of Plaza Singapura, said: "We have been providing regular updates to the tenants since (Sunday) morning and also deployed our team to advise shoppers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the affected tenants and shoppers and will continue to provide assistance where required."

Landlord CapitaLand said that it was looking into the cause of the delay.