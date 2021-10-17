Long-time volunteers honoured for community work by Muis

Madam Faridah Mansor is at the Masjid Alkaff Kampung Melayu in Bedok on most days, working from midday to late evening to handle the SafeEntry check-ins of congregants and her responsibilities as the assistant treasurer of the mosque.

The 61-year-old mother of five and grandmother of seven is a volunteer at the mosque who, besides organising fund-raising activities to support it, has been helping to manage Covid-19 safe management measures since the onset of the pandemic.

She also volunteers at her alma mater, St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School, and at the Eunos Community Centre.

For her community work, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) yesterday honoured Madam Faridah with the Jasa Bakti (Service) Award.

The annual awards recognise outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the socio-religious life of the Singapore Muslim community.

President Halimah Yacob presented awards to the 10 recipients in a virtual ceremony held on a video conferencing platform.

Madam Faridah was one of nine recipients of the Jasa Bakti (Service) Award.

Asked how she finds the motivation to contribute to the community, she said: "I feel satisfied that I get to do volunteer work because all of it is done sincerely, from the heart. That is why I do not feel tired. I'm happy that I get to help others."

Muis yesterday also honoured Mr Sallim Abdul Kadir with the Jasa Cemerlang (Outstanding) Award.

The 66-year-old has been making contributions across several institutions and committees, including Muis, Warees Investments and Yayasan Mendaki, for 25 years.

In 2018, Mr Sallim was appointed for a second term as a Justice of the Peace, an appointment by the President of Singapore for outstanding citizens who have made significant contributions in their professions, the public service, social services and the community at large.

He was also a member of MediShield Life Council from 2015 to last year, and is currently the honorary treasurer of Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore and part of the Human Capital Development Panel at the National Council of Social Service.

Mr Sallim said the award is recognition not just for him, but for his two grandfathers, who both did volunteer work, his father and his wife as well. "Without all their love and support, I would not have been able to give so much of my time to the community," he said.