Long-term assistance a lifeline for elderly diabetic living alone

Alone, in poor health and with little savings, 66-year-old diabetic Goh Hee Seng was in dire straits after he had to have his right foot amputated in 2016.

The bachelor used to earn about $700 as a cleaner, but was told not to return to work by his supervisor after surgery. And having lost contact with his three siblings, Mr Goh did not know who else to turn to.