Long queues at some wet markets three days before CNY

Some wet markets here are still seeing huge crowds three days before the start of Chinese New Year.

The Straits Times was at wet markets in Kovan, Chong Pang and Potong Pasir yesterday morning, and some customers said they had to queue for more than two hours. Safe distancing measures did not appear to be observed in some queues.

When ST visited the Kovan Market and Food Centre at Block 209, Hougang Street 21, at 10am, a line of about 250 people had formed from the market all the way to Kovan MRT station, about a three-minute walk away. Some said they had been queueing for between one and two hours.

A customer who wanted to be known only as Madam S. Koh, 60, had been queueing for about 1½ hours and said this was the first time in more than 50 years that she had seen such a long line of people at the market.

"I am not surprised... CNY is coming, I think people are doing last-minute shopping," she said.

Ms Sera Ho, 62, who works in a legal firm, said the queue was not so long when she visited the market last Saturday.

She said she usually takes about an hour to do her shopping, but took three hours yesterday. She said that while she was tired, she did not mind waiting if safe distancing measures were in place and if everyone took them seriously.

Customers told ST that officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA) were managing the crowd inside the market. An Aljunied Town Council staff member helping out with crowd control said that about 120 people were allowed in at a time.

Ms Doris Lau, 58, who lives in Punggol, said she had been queueing for an hour, since 9am.

"I wanted to turn back, but I have groceries to top up," she said.

Housewife Theresa Tan, 73, said she might visit the market in Ang Mo Kio today, instead of Kovan, to avoid the queue.

"This is the first time I have queued from the MRT station," said Ms Tan, who visits the market three times a week.

When ST was at Chong Pang City Wet Market in Yishun Ring Road at 9.30am, there were about 95 people in the queue, with six crowd controllers ensuring that customers adhered to safe distancing measures.

Customers had to scan SafeEntry QR codes before being allowed in, and were trying to keep a safe distance from one another. The crowd controllers said 150 patrons were allowed in at a time, and the barriers would be lifted at 11am.

Inside, ST saw a safe distancing ambassador patrolling with a crowd controller. Crowd controllers were stationed at each exit.

Accounts officer Neo Bee Leng, 46, who waited for about an hour with her elderly mother to enter the market, said the place had been packed in previous years.



Queues at market and bak kwa shop: About 250 people queued outside Kovan Market and Food Centre (above) yesterday morning to do last-minute grocery shopping, days before the start of Chinese New Year. Over in Chinatown, many shoppers waited in line outside Lim Chee Guan's stores in New Bridge Road and People's Park Complex to buy bak kwa. Lim Chee Guan opened its four stores on Monday and yesterday after it received requests from customers to produce more bak kwa, although online orders had closed. It will continue to sell its bak kwa until today, or while stocks last. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY





"Frankly speaking, the crowd is not huge compared with previous years. Now, because it is controlled outside, it is still manageable inside the market," she said.

Mr Kelvin Yuen, 50, who owns a fruit stall in the market, said that in previous years, the market would be packed at around 10am. But this year, the crowds had been halved.

He said: "The barricades have really impacted our business... in previous years, the market was so crowded you couldn't even move."

A long queue was also seen at Jurong West Market & Food Centre at Block 505, Jurong West Street 52.

A 30-year-old project manager who lives near the market and wanted to be known only as Mr Chua said he intended to enter the market at 9.30am but changed his mind when he saw the queue, which he estimated had more than 150 people in it.

The wet markets at Jurong West, Chong Pang and Kovan are among the 13 managed by NEA that will continue to have access control and interim fencing in place in phase three of Singapore's reopening.

Each of these markets has a maximum allowable capacity that is worked out based on the market's size, number of stalls and layout.

Access control is lifted only when it is observed that the crowd has eased for the day.

At Potong Pasir, some residents had flocked instead to minimarts such as Jackson Market Shop at Block 147, Potong Pasir Avenue 1. When ST visited at 9.30am, customers were seen brushing past one another inside while more than 20 customers queued to pay without observing safe distancing.

"I understand that the aisles are narrow but bumping into every person in a small space feels gross," said Ms Rooba Chevi, 27, who works as a student care teacher.

When asked why she was doing her marketing now and not earlier, she said: "It was hard to buy earlier as I work on weekdays and the weekend (crowd) is worse."