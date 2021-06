There were long queues for Covid-19 swabbing at the Block 125A Bukit Merah View testing area yesterday, after the site was opened to nearby residents.

Residents who visited Bukit Merah View market and nearby 116 Bukit Merah View between May 25 and last Saturday can get a free test at the site until tomorrow.

