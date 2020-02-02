Lohei with the PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, tossing yusheng - or lohei - yesterday at the Chinese New Year dinner at his Teck Ghee ward.

With Mr Lee are (from left) Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh (in pink shirt, face blocked); Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Darryl David; Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, who is also an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC; Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min; and Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ang Hin Kee (face blocked).

Some 2,500 residents and guests of different races and from all walks of life gathered for the annual festival dinner.