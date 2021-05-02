Lockdowns and tests: How hospital responded to a nurse getting infected

It was through a message on their closed chat group last Wednesday morning that Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) top administrators were informed that one of its nurses had Covid-19.

There was some concern, but no panic, said chief executive Eugene Soh. The hospital has been in "pandemic mode" for more than a year, and staff knew they had to see a doctor as soon as they felt sick. Which was what the nurse did.

The nurse, while having received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, felt sick when at home last Tuesday after ending her night shift. She returned to the hospital's emergency department the same day, where she was swabbed and later tested positive for the coronavirus. She was isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases next door.

The hospital also had its own protocol to follow. And all at TTSH were hoping that any spread would be limited. Said Associate Professor Chin Jing Jih, chairman of the hospital's medical board, who is also in the chat group: "I was hoping that it will not be major."

This case turned out to be very different from other hospital staff infections, throwing up a cluster of 16 as at yesterday, affecting five staff, 10 patients and the spouse of a patient.

This is the first hospital cluster in Singapore after more than a year fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospital's immediate move was to identify people the nurse had been in "close contact" with - a cumulative 15 minutes within 2m in a day. They included several patients and staff in Ward 9D.

The C class ward was locked down. All 35 to 40 patients there were moved into isolation rooms, and the ward was deep-cleaned.

TTSH has 200 isolation rooms. Many are occupied, but three wards with a total of 60 beds are kept on standby for emergencies such as this.

Staff of Ward 9D were told to stay home on leave of absence, and those who were close contacts of the nurse were placed on quarantine by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All who were linked to the ward - patients and staff - were tested for Covid-19 and their recent movements and contacts were tracked.

TTSH has one of Singapore's busiest emergency departments, treating 300 to 400 patients a day. These patients account for 80 to 90 per cent of its inpatients. On average, it would get about 70 ambulance cases daily, with the rest going to the emergency department on their own for treatment. It is still getting 20 to 30 ambulance cases a day, the most critically ill patients who need to be rushed to the nearest hospital.

That was how it was discovered that one patient in Ward 9D who became infected with Covid-19 had been in a different ward, 7D, on April 19 and 20.

That ward was also locked down, and patients and staff there were tested. So far, there have been no other cases linked to Ward 7D.

Meanwhile, in what MOH said was an unrelated case, another of TTSH's nurses was also diagnosed with Covid-19, on April 29.

She is the wife of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer, 38, deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 27. She was quarantined on April 28, and is among eight members of her family who have tested positive after her husband was diagnosed. She is asymptomatic.

The hospital decided to also lock down the ward she had worked in - 10B. But this nurse is classified as part of the ICA cluster and is not counted as one of the 16 people in the TTSH cluster. The authorities believe there is no link between the two, based on their contacts and movements.

Meanwhile, testing of staff and patients found others with Covid-19.

"We took extra precautions," said Dr Soh, explaining why the hospital decided to test all patients and staff in its main ward block.

That meant testing more than 1,100 patients in 37 wards, as well as 4,500 staff, in what Dr Soh described as the "third ring of defence". The first ring is to isolate and test all close contacts, the second is to test all with fever or respiratory infections.

It was a fortunate move. If testing had been limited to patients in the affected wards, it would have missed a patient with Covid-19 in Ward 9C.

Prof Chin said they do not know if this patient has any link to the outbreak in Ward 9D, or is "an incidental case".

Again, playing it safe, Ward 9C was also locked down - bringing the total number of locked-down wards to four.

When a ward is locked down, no new patients are admitted. Prof Chin said that if those already there are well enough to go home, they are discharged, but are told to self-isolate for a period.

Meanwhile, more than 200 TTSH medical staff are either on leave of absence or have been placed under quarantine, leaving the hospital short-staffed.

With the possibility that the numbers needing to be quarantined could grow, the hospital felt it needed to reduce its patient load. It received help from MOH, which got ambulances to divert less critical cases to other hospitals.

The hospital has also been calling up patients to delay non-urgent elective treatments - both because of shortage of staff and beds, and to reduce "footfall" as a precautionary measure, said Dr Soh. Some patients have also rung the hospital to cancel their treatments.

Dr Soh said it is not so easy to "borrow" staff from other hospitals as they are not familiar with the procedures and layout at TTSH. They will need to be trained, he said, so getting staff from elsewhere "will not be a quick fix".

Now, the main concern is the safety of those infected, especially the patients who had been admitted for other conditions.

One of the hospital's senior infectious disease consultants, Dr Shawn Vasoo, said the impact of Covid-19 on patients will depend on what else they are sick with. Most of the TTSH patients with Covid-19 are elderly, with several in their 80s and at least one who is in the 90s, and also already sick, some very much so.

"If it affects their lungs, heart or kidneys; their reserves would be lower than for a younger person," Dr Vasoo said.

One of the patients from Ward 9D died yesterday. She is 88 and has a history of cancer, heart failure and stroke.

The others are holding up, though three require oxygen, but breathing on their own and do not need a ventilator. None requires intensive care treatment, Dr Vasoo said.

Prof Chin, who is a geriatric physician by training, said: "There is a range of severity for Covid-19. There is no effect if it is mild, but if it is severe, it might compromise their conditions."

Dr Soh is hoping no more cases will emerge. Then the hospital can return to normal in about a fortnight, or what counts for normal these days.

Prof Chin said: "Normal is working from 7am till after 10pm daily."

Dr Soh added: "And we also labour on Labour Day."

