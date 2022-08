SINGAPORE - A scene showing blue uniform-clad prison officers waving the Singapore flag, belting out classic tunes and playing the electric guitar is one of many videos created and put up online by local organisations and individuals to mark Singapore's 57th birthday on Tuesday (Aug 9).

In its Facebook video, the Singapore Prison Service perform a mash-up of five National Day Parade (NDP) songs, including oldies such as We Are Singapore, Count On Me, and One People, One Nation, One Singapore.