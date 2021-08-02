Covid-19

Local drug cocktail shows promise

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Researchers in Singapore have found a combination of drugs that can be used to treat Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate disease, and appears to be effective against the Beta and Delta variants of the virus.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2021, with the headline 'Local drug cocktail shows promise'.
