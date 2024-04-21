Local designers give blueprints to turn old clothes into bespoke designer pieces

SINGAPORE - Seven home-grown fashion labels have come together in a new initiative to provide free blueprints for people to turn their old clothes into new designer pieces.

Called Recustom, the sustainability project seeks to support local tailors and encourage people to repurpose old clothes instead of throwing them away.

The blueprints for the 15 designs – ranging from contemporary street looks to ethnic wear for both men and women – include instructions for tailors to construct each look, along with the type and quantity of pre-loved clothes needed to create it.

Depression, Graye Studio, Sabrinagoh, Ans.ein, Baebeeboo, Lark and Peony, and Kebaya by Ratianah are the fashion labels that have created the looks for the project.

The blueprints can be downloaded from Recustom’s website, which was launched on April 11.

Graye’s creative director Xie Qian Qian provided the blueprint for the Shoto Baseball Collar Top, which has adjustable buckles. She suggested using different striped shirts to make this.

Sabrina Goh, founder of her eponymous label, designed the Goen Bucket Hat, which can be made with multiple pieces of fabric of different materials.

The idea for the initiative came from creative agency Tribal Worldwide Singapore, which brought on the fashion designers and the National Heritage Board (NHB).

Tribal’s executive creative director Benson Toh said one of the goals of Recustom is to “rejuvenate old trades such as those of tailors and craftspeople of ethnic wear by making them exciting and relevant to youth”.

NHB recommended modern cheongsam label Lark and Peony and Kebaya by Ratianah to be a part of this initiative, to spotlight their craft practices and interpretation of these traditional garments.

Lark and Peony founder Junie Yeo created the Yan Top, a blouse featuring a boxy, cropped silhouette, and the Pankou button shirt, inspired by the traditional knotted buttons used on qipaos or cheongsam.

Kebaya maker Ratianah Tahir designed the Baju Kurung Pesak, which has a traditional collarless round neckline called teluk belanga. She suggested using material from old batik shirts, kebayas, baju kurungs or even denim from jeans to create a modern, unconventional patchwork design.

NHB worked with Tribal to highlight the heritage significance of the garments on the Recustom website.

An NHB spokesperson said: “Through Recustom, we hope to grow a greater appreciation and understanding of ethnic wear among youth by showing them that cultural garments with deep-seated roots and rich tradition can be just as relevant and fashionable.”

Yeo, 43, said she was drawn to the project for its sustainability goal, to give old garments a new lease of life, as she hates wasting material.