Local Covid-19 cases continue to spike, driven by two big clusters

Singapore recorded its highest number of community cases since the pandemic began for the second straight day yesterday, with the caseload expected to mount in the coming days, the authorities cautioned.

The spike is being driven by major clusters at KTVs and Jurong Fishery Port, as well as at wet markets.

There were 163 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases yesterday, with the majority linked to the swelling Jurong port cluster, which now has 179 cases. The cluster linked to KTVs has 193 cases.

Both clusters are linked, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday, although studies are still ongoing.

"As we deal with these two big clusters, and test extensively, we should continue to expect many reported cases in the coming days, and must be prepared to make adjustments or even take decisive actions to suppress the cases," he said in a Facebook post.

There were 88 locally transmitted cases reported on Sunday. The previous peak in the number of daily community cases was on April 8 last year, with 64 cases.

Referring to the cases on Sunday, Mr Ong said the high number reflected the transmissibility of the Delta variant and was a result of the two clusters.

While numbers linked to the KTV cluster have been falling, those linked to the Jurong port cluster are "rising worryingly", he said, as it is seeding cases in various markets and communities.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night that it was working with the People's Association to distribute self-test antigen rapid test kits to people who have visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days.

Across the island yesterday, wet markets experienced a drop in footfall, as patrons and stallholders took precautions.

At least 12 markets and food centres have had cases, and MOH is investigating whether they could have been seeded by fishmongers who visited Jurong Fishery Port.

Mr Abdul Rahmat, 68, a chicken and beef seller at 527 Ang Mo Kio Market, said his business has dropped by 20 per cent to 30 per cent since news of a Covid-19 infection at the market. "Sunday was okay, but business was definitely worse than previous Sundays," he said.

Patrons said they would visit wet markets only for brief periods in the coming weeks, or change their eating habits and shop at supermarkets instead.

The Jurong port - the larger of two fishery ports in Singapore - served 3,000 customers daily, and is closed for two weeks till July 31 to break the chain of transmission and to enable deep cleaning.

Meanwhile, eateries are trying to cope with tightened rules that took effect yesterday, with differentiation between the number of people allowed to dine in based on their vaccination status. Some fast-food chains and cafes are allowing only two people to dine in together, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

Mr Ong said Singapore's vaccination drive is gathering pace. The country is on track to have 50 per cent of its population fully vaccinated by today.

• Additional reporting by Wong Yang