Local artwork to add colour to Chingay 2019

A painting about the length of three football fields will be one of the highlights of next year's Chingay Parade.

The 270m-long painting by local artists, titled Past, Present And Future Of Singapore, depicts Singapore's growth from a fishing village to a modern metropolis, and imagines the country's future as well.

The Chingay Parade next year coincides with the Singapore Bicentennial, commemorating the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles' landing in Singapore in 1819.

At an event at Our Tampines Hub yesterday, the People's Association (PA) announced that the parade, themed Dreams Funtasia (Bicentennial Edition), will be held between 8pm and 9.30pm on Feb 15 and 16, at the F1 Pit Building.

Three Singaporean artists of international acclaim worked on the painting. They are abstract artist Ng Yak Whee, 64, surrealist artist Rosihan Dahim, 65, and 58-year-old Madam Vijaya Mohan, a Rangoli (an Indian art form using coloured rice to create patterns) artist.

From August, the artists combined their art forms and worked together on the large-scale canvas at the PA headquarters in Jalan Besar. Over the course of two months, they worked outdoors on 30m sections at a time as the canvas was so large.

The three artists had to make the best use of the intermittent sunshine while rushing to complete parts of the painting. Unfortunately, there were days when rain washed away parts of the piece.

"We worked together closely, brainstormed and spent countless days working on the project," Mr Ng said.

"But the three of us came together, integrated our work and combined our art forms into a collaborative piece."

More than 100,000 Singaporeans and Permanent Residents later answered the call to contribute, by marking the painting with their fingerprints.

These fingerprints symbolise the commitment and determination of Singapore's communities towards the building of Singapore's next 200 years, said Mr Julian Aw, one of the organisers of Chingay 2019.

Over the next two weeks, pieces of the artwork will travel to different parts of the island so Singaporeans and PRs can leave their fingerprints on them.

Tomorrow, the canvas pieces will be displayed at Taman Jurong Community Centre, and on Sunday, at the hard courts next to Sun Plaza in Sembawang.

The different pieces will be joined into one artwork before the Chingay Parade, and the finished painting will be carried at the parade, which will also feature items by 6,000 performers from 19 groups.

The tickets for Chingay 2019 range from $28.50 to $50 for Parade 1, and from $28.50 to $60 for Parade 2. There will be discount packages as well, for a limited time.

PAssion Card holders will get a 20 per cent discount on tickets.

Buying four tickets (the Friends & Family Bundle) will also unlock a 10 per cent discount, which can be paired with the 20 per cent PAssion Card discount.

Additionally, early bird tickets (purchased from Nov 23 to Dec 7 this year) will be sold at a 20 per cent discount, with an additional 20 per cent discount for PAssion Card Holders.

Singapore's first Chingay parade took place in February 1973.

The word Chingay - now a multicultural celebration of Singapore society - means "the art of costume and masquerade" in the Hokkien dialect, and is equivalent to the Mandarin term "zhuangyi".