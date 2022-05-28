Music is my language, said 30-year-old Samuel Ho, who has cerebral palsy.
When he feels sad or happy, he plays a tune that is in line with his emotions. "When I feel lonely, I play an inspirational song," he said.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2022, with the headline 'Music maniac' finds himself through his hobbies.