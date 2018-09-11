Live storytelling and traditional Indian games to feature at this year's Deepavali celebrations

An artist's impression of this year's Deepavali light up.
An artist's impression of this year's Deepavali light up. PHOTO: LITTLE INDIA SHOPKEEPERS AND HERITAGE ASSOCIATION
SINGAPORE - Visitors to Little India during this year's Deepavali celebrations will be able to learn the story behind the Hindu festival and take part in traditional Indian street games.

A free 40-minute storytelling session will take place at a field on Clive Street at 7pm on Oct 20, with local actors performing the symbolic triumph of light over darkness and good over evil on a miniature village set.

Meanwhile the pedestrianised Campbell Lane will play host to a Little India Playstreet, where visitors will be able to play outdoor Indian folk games - like the marble game Goli and board game Pachisi - between 4pm and 6pm on the third Saturday of each month.

The new activities were announced on Tuesday (Sept 11) as Serangoon Road's traditional light-up prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary from Sept 22 to Nov 25.

Mr Rajakumar Chandra - chairman of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, which is organising the celebrations - said: "We wanted to make things interactive and fun for everyone."

Serangoon Road and Race Course Road will be illuminated by more than 2 million lightbulbs in seven different colours this year, and the former will feature two main archways.

Deepavali falls on Nov 6 this year.

