Live storytelling and traditional Indian games to feature at this year's Deepavali celebrations

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Little India during this year's Deepavali celebrations will be able to learn the story behind the Hindu festival and take part in traditional Indian street games.

A free 40-minute storytelling session will take place at a field on Clive Street at 7pm on Oct 20, with local actors performing the symbolic triumph of light over darkness and good over evil on a miniature village set.

Meanwhile the pedestrianised Campbell Lane will play host to a Little India Playstreet, where visitors will be able to play outdoor Indian folk games - like the marble game Goli and board game Pachisi - between 4pm and 6pm on the third Saturday of each month.

The new activities were announced on Tuesday (Sept 11) as Serangoon Road's traditional light-up prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary from Sept 22 to Nov 25.

Mr Rajakumar Chandra - chairman of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, which is organising the celebrations - said: "We wanted to make things interactive and fun for everyone."

Serangoon Road and Race Course Road will be illuminated by more than 2 million lightbulbs in seven different colours this year, and the former will feature two main archways.

Deepavali falls on Nov 6 this year.