Live podcast, tea appreciation and flea market among highlights at SG Youth Forum 2026

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As part of SG60 in 2025, MCCY, NYC and its partners launched a series of engagements to develop the SG Youth Plan.

SINGAPORE – A live podcast on navigating careers, a tea appreciation session and a flea market showcasing local brands are among the activities young people can look forward to at the upcoming SG Youth Forum.

The annual event, organised by the National Youth Council (NYC), will be held at Suntec Convention Centre on July 25 from 10.30am to 5pm. It brings together youth, the Government and community partners to discuss issues that matter to young Singaporeans.

One of the highlights at the 2026 edition is the launch of the SG Youth Plan, a five-year roadmap set to help young people meet their needs and aspirations. More details of the plan will be announced at the forum.

The forum will be attended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan. Goh will also join a panel dialogue session.

Beyond the discussions, participants can take part in a range of interactive activities.

A live podcast hosted by local content creators will explore topics such as navigating careers, while a mindfulness session will introduce participants to tea appreciation under the guidance of a tea master.

Visitors can also browse a flea market featuring local merchandise and visit about 30 booths run by organisations from the public, private and people sectors.

At Tata Consultancy Services’ booth, participants can learn how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are changing the workplace. They can also speak to early-career professionals about their work and career journeys.

The Happiness Initiative, a social enterprise focused on well-being, will introduce its flagship Well-being Circles programme, which aims to help youth build stronger relationships through simple games and activities.

A focus group discussion with the youth will be held at the forum to identify issues they can work on with the Government in future. Participants will also get to vote on which youth projects deserve funding at a Youth Action Zone. They will get actual chips to vote on projects, allowing them a hands-on experience of how communities allocate resources.

As part of SG60 in 2025, MCCY, NYC and its partners launched a series of engagements to develop the SG Youth Plan. Youth from different backgrounds shared their views on topics ranging from careers and well-being to relationships and civic action.

The engagements found that while youth are proud of Singapore and optimistic about its future, many have concerns about an uncertain and rapidly changing job market. They also want deeper friendships, stronger family bonds and better mental well-being.