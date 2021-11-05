Lit oil lamps left unattended suspected to have caused fire at Pinnacle @ Duxton

SCDF reminded the public not to leave lit materials unattended.
SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a residential unit at Pinnacle @ Duxton in Cantonment Road on Thursday (Nov 4), possibly stemming from lit oil lamps at a praying altar, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

SCDF arrived at the scene after being alerted to the fire on the 34th storey of Block 1E Cantonment Road at 8.35pm.

Firefighters arrived to find a blaze raging within the unit, and extinguished the fire with one water jet.

There was no one in the unit at the time of the fire, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

It added that preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was due to lit oil lamps left unattended at a praying altar.

The unit was affected by heat and smoke damage, said SCDF. No injuries were reported.

About 40 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF reminded the public not to leave lit materials unattended and that they should be extinguished before residents leave their homes.

