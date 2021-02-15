Lion dance troupes keep shows going but on smaller scale

The prancing of "lions" continues this Chinese New Year in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six of the eight troupes The Straits Times spoke to said they will proceed with scaled-down or online lion dance performances this year to uphold the tradition and maintain relationships with their long-time customers.

Groups said that in past years, there have usually been 10 to 15 performances a day over the Chinese New Year period.

They now have about only 15 performances in all this year and they estimate a drop in revenue of about 80 per cent to 90 per cent.

Mr Daniel Soong, 60, leader of Stamford Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, said: "We cover only one or two venues a day, so it's not productive. It's hard to cover the cost of renting a lorry for a day."

The troupe of 47 years is performing at three hotels as well as seven showrooms and service centres of a car company this year. It has also pre-recorded a performance for Bukit Panjang Community Club.

"The bosses said they wanted to cheer up and motivate their staff with a lion dance show," said Mr Soong. "They are our regular customers. If they want us to do it, we will do it."

Some troupes are experimenting with new formats to comply with Covid-19 curbs, such as by pre-recording their shows or by live-streaming performances.

Mr Leon Ng, 28, leader of Qingwei Lion and Dragon Cultural Troupe, will have about 20 performances done via live streaming.

While virtual performances lack audience interaction and atmosphere, Mr Ng sees it as a way to give back to his sponsors and regular customers. "Some of them came forward to make donations, although we cannot perform live for them. Our clients are like our friends. We take it as doing our part to give back to those who support us.

"It is still something new, but we're open to trying it."

Under Covid-19 restrictions, troupes cannot perform at public places such as coffee shops, markets and shopping mall atriums, as well as all residential areas.

Shows can continue in offices, factories, hotels, temples and shops in commercial buildings. But no more than 50 people are allowed at the venues and they must observe the 1m safe distancing rule.

The number of performers is capped at eight, which troupes said limits the use of big props and more elaborate stunt work.

As a result, 127 troupes applied for the cai qing permit this year, a drop of one-third compared with 2019. The permit allows troupes to perform the ritual of cai qing - which means "plucking the green" in Mandarin and is synonymous with lion dance.

Some are defraying expenses out of their own pockets, while others are downsizing.

Mr Eugene Wan, founder of Yan Wong Cultural Troupe, said: "Even though we are performing, the amount earned can cover us for only about one to two months."

He added that he will likely pay rental fees with his personal savings from this month.

Mr Woo Ngee Heng, 52, head of general affairs at Tian Heng Athletic Association, said the group might move out of the warehouse it rents after this month if it cannot negotiate lower rental costs. The annual rent is currently $12,000.

"We are prepared to burn the lion heads that are getting old and to store our equipment in our members' homes," he said.

Mr Devon Lim, 29, leader of WenYong Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, who also helps out in a family business selling motor vehicle parts, plans to explore new business ideas and earn more money to maintain his troupe.

"I cannot bear to let this go," said Mr Lim, who founded the troupe 12 years ago. "No matter what, we will continue to do lion dance. It is our hobby, it is about the tradition."

Even the more tradition-bound within the community said they may yet explore new frontiers.

Mr Lawrence Tan, 48, leader of Lei Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, turned down several requests for live-streamed performances and will be performing for only one client this year.

"Video and real life are very different. The older generation, like me, may find it hard to accept," he said. "But in future, if we have no choice, then maybe."