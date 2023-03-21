Lights on Singapore River bridges to be replaced from March 27, starting with Helix Bridge

SINGAPORE – Nine bridges along the Singapore River, starting with the Helix Bridge, will have their lights replaced from next Monday.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said temporary lights will be installed to ensure the bridges remain bright and safe for users at night.

Replacement work on the Helix Bridge is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, while work on the remaining eight bridges will progressively begin in August, with full completion slated for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The LTA said: “For those who might be planning a photo shoot or a romantic night stroll at any of our iconic bridges, don’t worry as all bridges will remain open throughout the entire period.”

The other eight are the Alkaff, Anderson, Benjamin Sheares, Esplanade, Jiak Kim, Ord, Robertson and Saiboo bridges.

This exercise follows the recent completion of LTA’s street lamp revamp that began in 2014, which replaced the orange glow of conventional street lights with clear light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Nearly all of the more than 110,000 street lamps islandwide that fall under LTA’s purview now use the more energy-efficient lighting system.

The switch to LED has helped LTA save more than 25 million kilowatt-hours in energy consumption, the equivalent of the energy needed to power about 6,000 four-room flats in a year.

The upgrading of street lights will continue as roads built with older high-pressure sodium vapour lamps are routinely handed over from other agencies to the authority.