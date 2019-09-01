Lights, action and colour at Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival

The opening ceremony of the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival kicked off with a bang yesterday, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as its guest of honour, who was there with his wife. Performers at the opening ceremony, held in front of the Lucky Chinatown mall, showcased their skills in acts such as street opera and folk art appreciation. The annual festival, which will run till Sept 28, has a bicentennial theme this year that takes visitors on a journey through the last two centuries of Singapore's history. Visitors can enjoy a street light-up, which features 168 handcrafted lanterns and sculptures. Other highlights include nightly stage shows, lion dance performances and a festive bazaar. Foodies can also look forward to a heritage trail that offers dishes from 22 Chinatown hawker stalls, including one selling fishball noodles made using a 73-year-old recipe.