Lighting up festive spirit with kind acts

On Christmas Day, a special light show will brighten the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and the Merlion at Marina Bay.

The show will feature artworks depicting acts of kindness by the community during the past year.

Called Share the Moment, the event is one of the key highlights of Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021.

The event also includes another projection that starts on Boxing Day at the ArtScience Museum.

The museum's facade will be lit up with artworks reflecting hopes and aspirations for Singapore.

The light shows will run every 15 minutes from 8pm to 10.30pm until New Year's Eve.

The shows will be extended to 11.45pm on the final night.

