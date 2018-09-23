Lighting the way to Mid-Autumn cheer

More than 5,000 people attended yesterday's Teck Ghee Lantern Night at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park where Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined residents to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls tomorrow.

Many penned their thoughts and wishes for their loved ones on lanterns, which were lit and hung from trees.

Families formed teams to participate in a treasure hunt to search for mooncake ingredients, and residents joined a lantern procession.

As part of the second run of the Embracing PArenthood Celebration @ Teck Ghee, parents with babies born last year also joined in the festivities.

The event was one of several Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations that took place around the island, including in Tampines and Jurong.