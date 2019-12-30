Lifting their voices in harmony for charity

Octogenarians Goh Fung Jee, 88, and Loh Choy Yin, 89, singing at an annual charity luncheon yesterday held by Blossom Seeds, which runs active ageing and home-based programmes for the elderly.

Dances and song performances, including three sung by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung (left, centre), helped the charity raise more than $300,000 to renovate its Canberra Street centre to include facilities such as a gym, therapy rooms and food preparation areas.

The charity, which aims to raise $400,000 for the renovation scheduled to start in the first half of next year, made more than 200 elderly befriending visits last year.

About 1,000 people, mostly elderly folk from the Sembawang area, attended the lunch.