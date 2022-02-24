Lifting of Covid-19 rostered routine testing for some sectors eases financial, administrative burdens

SINGAPORE - Various sectors that no longer have to conduct rostered routine testing (RRT) for their staff have unanimously welcomed the easing of rules, which came into effect on Feb 18.

Those who have had to undergo regular Covid-19 testing include people working in the food and beverage sector, workers in shopping malls and border workers at the airport and seaport, as well as workers living in dormitories.

However, the healthcare and eldercare sectors, and pre-schools, which have unvaccinated children, must continue with RRT.

Operators that The Straits Times spoke to said that the lifting of RRT rules for some sectors has eased the financial and administrative burdens of employers.

"Tenants have heaved a sigh of relief as the easing of test requirements and procedures has enabled them to re-delegate manpower... this is expected to improve productivity," said a spokesman for GR.iD mall, located along Selegie Road.

"The easing of measures has also eased the anxiety and stress among supervisors and workers. In addition, it reduces waste with less plastic from antigen rapid test (ART) kits being used and thrown away on a daily basis."

It was a sentiment mirrored by other retailers, like department store BHG.

"The easing of testing rules lightens the manpower load on the dedicated team we had assigned to manage the testing guidelines... this means we will have more manpower to support the shop floors or other operational requirements the stores require," said a spokesman for BHG.

Employees at dine-in F&B establishments, such as restaurants, cafes, foodcourts, coffee shops and hawker stalls, were among those who have had to undergo RRT since July last year.

Jigger & Pony Group, for example, had 150 employees across its stable of six restaurants and bars who had to undergo testing under the Employer Supervised Self-Swab regime.

"We appreciate the assistance from the Government in supplying ART kits for the past nine months and thankfully, we did not run out of test kits," said Mr Indra Kantono, co-founder of the group.

"However, the operational costs were estimated at $20 per head count - including the packing and logistics of sending ART kits to each venue monthly, on top of the time taken for the team to undergo the weekly testing regime."

The group will also continue to maintain an inventory of ART kits in all its establishments.

"In the event of a positive case or close contact alerts in our midst, this helps to protect our team and customers," said Mr Kantono.