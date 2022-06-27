Lifting of restrictions on movements a boost to migrant workers' mental health

Migrant workers returned in droves to popular hangouts yesterday after most of the restrictions limiting their movements were lifted.

Many of them said getting out of the dormitories to spend the day with friends after nearly two years was a huge boost to their mental health. Foreign workers living in dorms have been able to visit anywhere in Singapore except four areas since last Friday.

A trip to Little India, Jurong East, Chinatown and Geylang Serai on Sundays and public holidays requires foreign workers to apply for a Popular Places Pass. The pass is meant to limit footfall in these four locations on Sundays.

Mr Min Manak, 46, who is from Bangladesh, opted to meet his friends in Geylang Serai and was waiting for them at a bus stop in Haig Road at about 2.45pm when The Straits Times visited. He took a train on the East-West Line from his dormitory in South Tuas to get to the other end of the island.

He said: "My friends and I are going to walk around Geylang Serai. I haven't come here in three years.

"After that, we'll go and eat fast food, maybe KFC or McDonald's. We want something different, because we eat rice every day. I'll return to my dorm after that."

He added that he plans to visit Little India to worship at Angullia Mosque next Sunday.

It was something he used to do often in his 15 years working here, but could not because of Covid-19 restrictions that migrant workers and the general population were placed under.

Mr Shyam Chandran, 29, was busy snapping pictures with his camera in Jurong East.

Armed with a zoom lens, Mr Shyam, who is from Bangladesh, took portraits of his friend, who was seated outside Westgate mall.

"I'm very happy that I can practise my photography again. This is the first time in two years that I've been able to use my camera," he said, smiling.

For such workers, besides resuming their routines, the lifting of restrictions also meant they could rekindle their connection to home.

In Little India, groups of workers were out and about chatting with their friends and window shopping. For construction worker Ashok Kumar, it was the first time he had left his dormitory in three months for recreational purposes.

The 37-year-old Indian national said it "feels better" to be able to travel around Singapore freely, with yesterday's outing being an opportunity for him to catch up with his friends and "swop stories".

As some dormitories lack kitchen facilities, Little India was the next best place to get a taste of home. Mr Kumar said Tekka Centre is one of his favourite haunts, as the food is "cheap and good".

In Chinatown, workers came mostly to run errands. Chinese supermarkets in the area were bustling with activity as workers purchased local snacks and food to take back to their dormitories.

Queues also formed outside remittance shops in People's Park Complex.

A manufacturing worker who gave his name only as Mr Ren said he hardly visits Chinatown, as it is too far from his dormitory in Taman Jurong. Each visit he makes is with the sole intention of remitting money home. He has not been home since 2017.

While he was unaware of the Popular Places Pass, Mr Ren, 50, said he thought it was unnecessary.

"I haven't applied for a pass to go out recently. I thought that showing our work permits to the police would be enough. If we don't know about the pass, then what's the point?"

The Manpower Ministry had earlier said it would conduct random checks at the four locations and speak to migrant workers and explain how they can apply for a Popular Places Pass.

• Additional reporting by Nellie Toh, Young Zhan Heng, Bryan Cheong, Tasneem Begum Mustapha and Irdina Aisyah