Life returning to normal but challenges remain: President Halimah

Life is gradually returning to normal in Singapore after a two-year-long battle against the Covid-19 pandemic but there still are challenges ahead, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

In a National Day message broadcast on Facebook, Madam Halimah said most Covid-19 restrictions have been eased and that the country is learning to live with the virus.

Singaporeans are travelling once again, and families can now celebrate significant occasions together, she added.

"Last month, we had our first full-scale Istana Open House after two years. It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying themselves."

Sounding a note of caution, she added: "We are not out of the woods yet."

President Halimah identified three key pressure points facing Singapore: economic headwinds, social cohesion in Singapore, and long-term commitments like an ageing population and climate change.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, the repercussions of climate change, and disrupted supply chains continue to fuel inflation and drive up the cost of living.

She said: "Slower economic growth will exert tremendous pressure on government budgets everywhere."

Madam Halimah also said the importance of social cohesion cannot be overstated.

"Growing inequalities can divide society, so we must ensure that everyone can make the best use of their talents and skills."

She added that programmes that are in place to support needy children and low-skilled workers should be constantly reviewed and strengthened.

"We see extreme forms of nationalism, often based on race and religion, taking root in many countries and dividing societies, and must guard against that," she said.