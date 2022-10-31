Lianhe Zaobao signs AI deal to boost digital content

SINGAPORE - Readers of Chinese-language paper Lianhe Zaobao will enjoy a more immersive digital experience under a new agreement signed with artificial intelligence (AI) software company SenseTime International.

Under the year-long partnership, the daily will use new technologies such as an application that speeds up image processing for news reports.

Augmented and mixed reality imaging software will add dynamism to visual content on the print and digital platforms. Other initiatives include exploring using technology to animate static photos and comics to boost the reading experience.

AI-related knowledge-sharing activities will also be offered to the paper’s partners and readers.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday by Ms Loh Woon Yen, managing editor of SPH Media Trust’s Chinese Media Group, and Ms Lien Hui Luen, SenseTime’s director of strategic partnerships.

The collaboration with SenseTime coincides with Lianhe Zaobao’s 100th anniversary, said Ms Lee Huay Leng, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust’s Chinese Media Group, adding that the daily will continue to tap innovation to present its past and current works in new ways.

SenseTime executive chairman and chief executive officer Xu Li said: “There remains great potential to transform the media landscape through AI, and we hope to co-lead the charge in the digital transformation of the media industry with Lianhe Zaobao in the region.”