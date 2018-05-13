Letting his dreams fly

Goh Jun Hwan, eight, dreams of becoming a pilot. Yesterday, he got a taste of what navigating a fighter jet is like when he tried out an F-16 aircraft simulator in Bedok. The simulator was part of an event to celebrate the Republic of Singapore Air Force's golden jubilee. Called RSAF50@Heartlands, it is on a two-day stopover in Bedok that ends today. Other simulators on display include one for a missile system that can be used to target and fire missiles at other aircraft. Some 40,000 visitors are expected over the two days. The event has been to three other heartland locations before this, and Jurong East residents can look forward to the fifth and final instalment of RSAF50@Heartlands on the last weekend of May.