Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow - in Woodlands

A carpenter once again brought his magic touch to residents in Woodlands, this time fashioning a 4.5m-tall log cabin that sprayed "snow" on excited children for Christmas.

Mr Tan Koon Tat, 58, has been putting up elaborate decorations in front of Block 178 Woodlands Street 13 for more than 10 years, for festive holidays, including Chinese New Year and Deepavali.

Like what he did last year, Mr Tan added two snow machines, which he had purchased, for his installation. However, Mr Tan, who has lived in Woodlands since 1985, declined to say how much he spent.

"I wanted to bring in snow machines to add to the festive atmosphere, and to let those who haven't experienced real snow get an experience of what it would feel like if it was snowing," he said.

On Tuesday evening, Christmas Day, children were seen playing with snow foam as residents gathered around the installation to enjoy the show.

Mr Tan told The Straits Times there will be snow shows on New Year's Eve next Monday at 8pm and 11pm.

He said he built the log cabin using materials sourced from lumber yards, and was helped by two of his workers. He said he tries to bring in decorations and details which residents enjoy.

To create the illusion of snow which covered the cabin, Mr Tan used fibre fillings - the material used in the cushioning for sofas.

But with the snow machines proving a hit with both adults and children last year, he decided to use them again this year as well.

His first attempt at decorating the neighbourhood where he lives had him installing lights and streamers along the common corridor to usher in Chinese New Year.

Over the years, he has crafted the God of Fortune, Indian elephants, a crescent moon and the facade of a mosque, all to enhance the festive cheer.