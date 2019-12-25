Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

It has been snowing at Tanglin Mall, and even though it is just artificial snow, it brings on the smiles as people enjoy the 15-minute segment of the mall's Christmas celebrations, Garden Wonderland. Members of the public can experience the "snow" on weekdays from 7.45pm to 8pm, with an additional slot at 8.45pm on weekends and public holidays, until Jan 1. There is also an "avalanche" segment held 15 minutes before the snow segment, when copious amounts of foam will rain down, allowing children to play and immerse themselves in a "wintry" wonderland.