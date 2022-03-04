Lessons from Ukraine and questions on succession: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

Sombre lessons from abroad

Europe's worst conflict in decades hit home for several politicians here this week, who reflected on what Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant for Singapore.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Facebook that what should be most concerning were the reasons - or excuses - used to justify the use of force to violate another country's sovereignty.

Russia had argued ahead of the invasion that Ukraine's independence was the result of "historical errors and crazy decisions".

Mr Chan, a former army chief before he joined politics in 2011, wrote: "Unless we are relevant, and possess the means and will to defend ourselves, we will be held random by the geostrategic contest of others."