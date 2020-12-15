Singapore to see less wet weather for second half of December

SINGAPORE - There will be less rain in the next two weeks, although the monsoon season is set to continue into the second half of December.

Short thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, said the weatherman on Tuesday (Dec 15).

This is due to strong heating of land areas in the day and the convergence of winds in the surrounding vicinity.

The showers may extend into the evening on a few days. Windy conditions are also expected to accompany the rain, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

But the weather is expected to be less wet compared to the first two weeks of December, it added.

On the whole, rainfall for this month is forecast to be below average over most parts of Singapore.

In the next two weeks, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C, said the MSS.

The temperature could rise up to 34 deg C on days when there is little or no rainfall.

In the first half of December, heavy, thundery showers fell over many areas, with Choa Chu Kang recording the highest daily rainfall on Monday.

The showers fell mostly in the afternoon, and extended into the evening on a few days.

The highest daily temperature recorded in the last two weeks was 34.4 deg C at Paya Lebar on Dec 8, while the lowest daily temperature was 22.4 deg C at Sembawang last Friday.