Less rain expected in second half of February

SINGAPORE – Wet weather is set to ease, with Singapore experiencing lower rainfall in the second half of February, the weatherman said on Thursday.

The presence of a dry air mass may bring relatively fair and occasionally windy conditions on a few days in the coming fortnight.

But do not ditch your brollies yet. Short-duration thundery showers, caused by the convergence of prevailing winds and the sea breeze, are expected in the afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

Temperatures could rise to 34 deg C on a few days with little to no rain. Daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

The frequent showers in the first two weeks of February were a result of the convergence of winds over Singapore and the region. The northern and western parts of the island had the most rainfall.

The daily minimum temperature in the first half of the month hovered at around 23 deg C on most days, with the lowest temperature of 21.3 deg C recorded in Jurong on Wednesday.