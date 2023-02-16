Less rain expected in second half of February

There should be relatively fair and occasionally windy conditions on a few days in the coming fortnight. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Wong Shiying
Updated
February 16, 2023 at 8:24 PM
Published
February 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM

SINGAPORE – Wet weather is set to ease, with Singapore experiencing lower rainfall in the second half of February, the weatherman said on Thursday.

The presence of a dry air mass may bring relatively fair and occasionally windy conditions on a few days in the coming fortnight.

But do not ditch your brollies yet. Short-duration thundery showers, caused by the convergence of prevailing winds and the sea breeze, are expected in the afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

Temperatures could rise to 34 deg C on a few days with little to no rain. Daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

The frequent showers in the first two weeks of February were a result of the convergence of winds over Singapore and the region. The northern and western parts of the island had the most rainfall.

The daily minimum temperature in the first half of the month hovered at around 23 deg C on most days, with the lowest temperature of 21.3 deg C recorded in Jurong on Wednesday.

More On This Topic
2022 was one of Singapore’s wettest years since 1980. Here’s why
Warmer days, chillier nights: Expect more serious extreme weather in Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top