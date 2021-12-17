Less rain and fewer windy days for rest of December

There will be less rain for the rest of December in Singapore, but short-duration thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon on most days.

While winds are expected to blow from the north-west or north-east due to prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, they are predicted to be generally weak, with fewer windy days as compared with the first half of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore said yesterday.

The passage of Sumatra squalls – a line of thunderstorms – may lead to widespread rain and occasional gusty winds over Singapore between pre-dawn hours and the morning in the next few days. But overall, rainfall should be well below average.

Daily temperatures should range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, and may reach 34 deg C on a few days. Temperatures may dip to 22 deg C to 23 deg C on a few rainy days.

The first two weeks of this month saw relatively windy conditions with passing showers brought on by north-east monsoon conditions. The strongest wind gust, at 68.3kmh, was recorded in Admiralty on Monday.

The highest total rainfall in the first half of the month, at 78.8mm, was recorded in West Coast last Friday, when there were several spells of widespread rain across the island.

The hottest temperature of 34.8 deg C was recorded in Tengah on Dec 1. That day, the temperature at the Changi climate station reached a record high of 33.9 deg C, which surpassed the previous climate station record of 33.8 deg C for the month of December.

The lowest temperature was recorded on Dec 2 in Jurong West, at 22.1 deg C. Rainfall was below average across Singapore.