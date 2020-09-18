Less rain, a few warm days in next fortnight

The rainy days and chilly nights in recent days are coming to an end.

There will be less rain with a few warm days in the second half of this month, compared with the first half, the weatherman has said.

The daily temperature is expected to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C on most days and may reach a high of around 34 deg C on a few days, according to the meteorological service.

Some nights may also be relatively warm, with temperatures hovering around 28 deg C, especially when the prevailing south-east winds blow warm and humid air from the sea towards land.

As the monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over the equatorial South-east Asia region, moderate-to-heavy thundery showers of short duration are expected over parts of the island between late morning and the afternoon on most days.

These showers may extend into the evening on one or two days.

The passage of the Sumatra squalls - an organised line of thunderstorms that originate over Sumatra island or the Strait of Malacca - may bring widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the morning on a few days.

The weatherman said that while rainfall in the coming fortnight is expected to be lower than that in the first two weeks of the month, the overall rainfall for September is expected to be higher than average over most parts of the island.

Over the past fortnight, thundery showers fell between late morning and the afternoon on most days, and extended into the evening on a few days.

The showers were heaviest on the morning of Sept 10. The daily total rainfall recorded that day was 129.6mm in Tuas South, which was also the highest rainfall reading recorded over the past two weeks.

The cooler conditions saw the mercury dropping to 21.8 deg C in Paya Lebar on Tuesday, the lowest daily minimum temperature so far this month.

Ng Keng Gene