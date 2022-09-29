Legal hotshot relocates to S'pore to focus on Asia after 25 years in UK

London-based King's Counsel (KC) Ng Jern-Fei has relocated to Singapore after spending 25 years in the United Kingdom, a sign that the Republic is attracting top legal talent to work from here.

Mr Ng, who was admitted to the Singapore Bar in September, is no stranger here. In the past, he has chaired the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) Foreign Lawyers Chapter, which helped provide a support network to Singapore lawyers applying for English pupillage and developing careers at the English Bar.

He is a member of the board of directors of Maxwell Chambers in Singapore, and recently acted as lead facilitator in the Law Ministry's Reimagine, Rethink, Remake International Commercial Dispute Resolution event in conjunction with Singapore Convention Week 2022.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, he said: "I am excited to embark on the next phase of my life and career in Asia. I especially look forward to contributing to Asia's continued growth as one of the global epicentres of international commercial dispute resolution."

With Singapore as his base, he will spend time principally in Singapore and China - he is an arbitrator member of Temple Chambers in Hong Kong. He will also maintain his practice at 7BR Barristers' Chambers in London.

The Malaysian-born legal hotshot is described in leading legal directories as "an absolute superstar of the Bar", "simply the best" and "one of the biggest names for Asia-related arbitration".

Mr Ng has broad specialisation across the commercial spectrum and has been instructed in some US$3.5 billion (S$5 billion) worth of disputes in the past year, most of which are for state-owned and private clients in China, Singapore and other parts of Asia.

Mr Daryl Chew, managing partner of Three Crowns LLP's Singapore office, said: "Jern-Fei's relocation coincides with the increasing diversity and sophistication of the arbitration ecosystem in Asia.

"Singapore is poised, post-pandemic, to attract world-class talent to live and work here. I have had the opportunity to work with Jern-Fei in various contexts and we serve together on the board of Maxwell Chambers - he is a valued and respected colleague.

"His impressive track record and contributions to the community will add to the depth and diversity of practitioners in Singapore, which is welcome."

Separately in August, Mr Ng was awarded the Singapore Academy of Law's Merit Award by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon for his contributions in raising the profile of foreign lawyers in Singapore, as well as his initiatives in promoting access to the English Bar for Singaporean law students and to applicants from under-represented groups in general.

K.C. Vijayan