Legal aid for needy: Bill to set up Public Defender's Office passed

The way has been paved for a Public Defender's Office (PDO) to be set up by the year end, after Parliament yesterday passed a Bill to establish it to provide criminal legal aid to the needy.

Under the scheme, Singaporeans and permanent residents who are facing criminal charges but cannot afford a lawyer can have a full-time public defender represent them in court, if they pass a means test and a merits test.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam said in her speech that the exact means test criteria will comprise two components - income and wealth - and will be laid out in subsidiary legislation. The income criterion is the monthly per capita household income threshold of up to $1,500, or around the 35th percentile of resident households by income.

This is an increase from the coverage of around the 25th percentile of households, under the existing Criminal Legal Aid Scheme (Clas), run by the Law Society Pro Bono Services and funded by the Government and private donations.

It is the equivalent of people whose monthly per capita household income is less than $950.

The wealth component looks at an applicant's savings, assets and investments.

Even if an applicant does not satisfy the means test criteria, the Law Minister can direct the Chief Public Defender to grant aid if the minister is of the opinion that it is just and proper to do so, said Ms Rahayu.

"For example, an applicant may be battling an illness, or may have to care for an incapacitated family member. We will consider all relevant circumstances in the grant of aid," she added.

In April, Law Minister K. Shanmugam announced the move to set up the fully government-funded PDO, marking a significant shift in the Government's policy on criminal legal aid. This followed a fundamental shift in 2015, when the Government started funding Clas.

The Public Defenders Bill that was passed provides for the appointment of the Chief Public Defender and public defenders, the scope of criminal defence aid, the administration of aid and a penalty framework to deter abuse.

Ms Rahayu told the House that the establishment of a criminal defence aid scheme, to be administered by the PDO, came after at least 10 consultations with the Law Society and Criminal Bar over the last two years.

She noted that the previous view taken by the Government was that the State should not be paying to defend accused people.