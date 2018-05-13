Lee Bee Wah says government policies good but can be fine-tuned, urges more people to share ideas

SINGAPORE - Ms Lee Bee Wah, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said Singapore's leaders have put good policies in place, but these still need fine-tuning.

She was speaking to the media on Sunday (May 13) on the sidelines of an event to train more people in the community to help those with dementia.

"In Singapore, we are very fortunate to have leaders with heart and sometimes they come up with policies that are not popular, but they know that it is good for our country in the long term," she said.

"They bite the bullet and still carry out the policies - that is something that I really respect."

On inequality, Ms Lee said it should be tackled on the education front. "Because it's not the amount of money that (we give) to help them. We should be equipping them with the necessary skills," she added.

Ms Lee also said that the Government has been trying different methods to reach out to people on the ground, and that she encourages more people to come forward and share ideas.

She also hopes for Singapore to become a more gracious society.

"One thing I really wish to see is more of giving back to society, rather than just asking, 'What do I get out of all this?'," she said.