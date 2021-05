It has been more than a year and a half since Ms Nan Phoo Thandar Aung has hugged or kissed her 11-year-old daughter.

A senior staff nurse at Yishun Community Hospital, Ms Nan, 42, used to fly home to Myanmar twice a year. But since the Covid-19 outbreak, she has had to accept that the only way to see her child would be to video-call and virtually accompany her on her daily activities.