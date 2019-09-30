Learn how to save wildlife from plastic trash at Jurong Bird Park and Singapore Zoo

A whopping 40kg of plastic trash was found in the stomach of a whale that washed ashore in the Philippines in March. A necropsy revealed that the 4.7m-long whale died of starvation; it was unable to eat due to all the rubbish and non-biodegradable plastic in its stomach.

Another headline-grabbing piece of news was the death of nine free-roaming deer at Japan’s famous Nara Park within a span of four months. The Nara Deer Preservation Foundation reported in July that they died after consuming plastic trash. As much as 4.3kg of litter comprising plastic bags and plastic snack wrappers was found in the stomach of one of the deer.

Wildlife in Singapore wasn’t spared the harmful consequences of ingesting or getting caught in human litter either. In November 2017, a wild otter pup was found wounded with a rubber ring cutting into its torso.

Thankfully, it survived. The young pup was rescued, treated and released back into the wild in a coordinated effort by Wildlife Reserves Singapore, National Parks Board and OtterWatch, a platform that consolidates otter sightings in Singapore.

How can I help?

It is clear that our trash, in particular, plastic trash, poses a danger to wildlife. We can do our part in protecting wildlife by preventing plastic from entering their natural environment. And it starts with us throwing our plastic trash into the bins where it belongs.

The next step is to recycle plastic trash when possible. Recycling breathes new life into waste products, reducing the strain on Planet Earth as natural resources are needed to create new products.

A six-month study conducted by the Singapore Environment Council and global consultancy Deloitte in 2018 revealed that Singaporeans use approximately 1.76 billion plastic items every year. But our recycling rate of plastic waste stands at a mere 4 per cent, according to statistics given by National Environment Agency.

Learning is fun (and free!)

Since it is easier to cultivate good habits at a young age, waste no time and start your kid’s journey to zero waste by taking part in fun interactive activities rolled out by Jurong Bird Park and the Singapore Zoo.

These special programmes are aimed at educating visitors on how their sustainability efforts can help conserve wildlife. The best part? Kids can enter both wildlife parks for free* from Oct 1 to 31.



Rather than using a disposable plastic cup, Ippy the Scarlet Macaw drinks from a metal cup in a special segment during the High Flyers Show at Jurong Bird Park. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



What better way to teach kids how to bin trash correctly than to learn from the animals themselves? At Jurong Bird Park, be enchanted as you watch Ippy the Scarlet Macaw sort pieces of plastic, metal and paper trash into the right recycling bins during the High Flyers Show.

Pedro the Sea Lion will also demonstrate to your little ones how easy it is to bin plastic trash the right way during the Singapore Zoo’s Splash Safari Show.



Pick out pieces of plastic from the Shore Debris Table. PHOTO: AYER AYER PROJECT



A hands-on activity you shouldn’t miss is the Shore Debris Table at Frozen Tundra in Singapore Zoo and Penguin Coast at Jurong Bird Park, which is strewn with actual beach debris collected from Punggol Beach. There, you’ll pick out pieces of plastic from the thousands available — the remains of plastic litter that would have ended up in marine habitats. This activity drives home the message on the journey of plastic litter and its pervasiveness, to kids in a visual manner. Other fun highlights at Frozen Tundra include Recycle Racers, where family members toss common household trash into the right bins as a team.

Before you leave Jurong Bird Park and the Singapore Zoo, head to the pledge wall located at Penguin Coast and Frozen Tundra respectively, and make a commitment as a family to take simple steps, such as binning your trash right, to save our beloved wildlife from their deadliest monster — plastic.

Free park entry for kids in October

This October, kids get to enter Jurong Bird Park and Singapore Zoo for free*. Learn to save wildlife and join in the fight against the deadliest monster — plastic.

For more information, visit www.deadliestmonster.sg.