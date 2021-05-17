Leaders of faith-based organisations urge S'poreans to stand united amid Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - Leaders of six faith-based organisations here have come together to urge Singaporeans to stand united during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Endorsing a statement by Jamiyah Singapore president Mohd Hasbi Abu Bakar on Monday (May 17), the leaders from the Singapore Buddhist Lodge, Taoist Federation (Singapore), Hindu Endowments Board, Hindu Advisory Board and Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore jointly noted the need to strengthen cohesion and solidarity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement read: "As faith-based leaders, we are better placed to remind our followers that our common threat and enemy is the virus, not the people or countries or their religions."

It added: "Other than offering prayers to those afflicted or encouraging (our) followers to be vaccinated and to adhere to the laws regulating the spread of the pandemic, more can be done by us."

The statement also said the faith-based organisations would continue their services to support the underprivileged and those with disabilities.

It added: "We are also determined to maintain racial and religious peace and solidarity amongst our multiracial and multi-religious population, including our foreign workers and their families. These unifying aspirations and partnerships are such precious and essential causes that we, irrespective of our different beliefs and ideologies, are more than prepared to uphold (them)."

Dr Hasbi noted that the statement relayed the importance of Singaporeans staying united while facing the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"As leaders of faith-based organisations, it is our responsibility to encourage and safeguard racial and religious peace and solidarity amongst our multiracial and multi-religious population," he said.

Mr Raja Segar, chief executive of the Hindu Endowments Board, said the board endorsed the statement as it believed people should remain harmonious in times of crisis.

Mr Tan Thiam Lye, chairman of the Taoist Federation, noting how the pandemic has altered society, said "our Singaporean spirit further tightened the social fabric and cohesiveness of the community".

Singapore Buddhist Lodge president Tan Lee Huak said: "We are happy to join Jamiyah in endorsing this statement and would like to urge people to work together in unity against Covid-19."