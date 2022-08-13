Le Le, first panda cub born in Singapore, celebrates first birthday

Le Le, the first giant panda cub born in Singapore, celebrated his first birthday yesterday with a three-tier ice cake stuffed with carrots, bamboo and edible flowers and topped with apple slices.

To clicks of cameras from media photographers and some visitors, the cub was let into the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at River Wonders at 10am.

He wandered around the enclosure briefly before making his way to the ice cake, which he climbed and fell off from a couple of times.

His mother, 14-year-old Jia Jia, joined the party shortly after, encircling the 1m-tall ice cake before settling down to munch on her bamboo.

Weighing about 200g at birth, Le Le now tips the scale at more than 33kg.

Project manager Neeti Warrier, 37, who visited the Giant Panda Forest yesterday with her husband and two sons, did not expect the cub to grow so fast. She said: "It's my first time seeing Le Le and I didn't expect him to be this big."

Operations director Tie Boon Ping, 55, wearing a Le Le T-shirt designed for the occasion, said the cub is not only "very adorable" but also "a symbol of our bilateral ties and friendship with China". He visits the pandas at least twice a month and took leave from work yesterday for the celebration.

Le Le marks turning one with several milestones. While he is still mainly reliant on his mother's milk, he has started to eat solid food such as pellets and carrots since June.

Zookeepers have started training him to allow them to perform routine medical procedures on him, using pellets as treats.

The birthday celebrations will continue tomorrow. Fans of Le Le can catch him celebrating his birthday - with another cake - at 10am at the Giant Panda Forest.

Le Le was born to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia at about 7.50am on Aug 14 last year - their first-born since they arrived in Singapore in 2012 on loan from China. It took them seven attempts to conceive the cub.