Lazada removes 'suspicious' Taser-like items from online marketplace

SINGAPORE - E-commerce company Lazada said on Monday (Sept 10) that it has removed several "suspicious" Taser-like items from its online marketplace after they were spotted the day before.

A picture of the items was briefly shared on Facebook page Kiasu Memes for Singaporean Teens, before being removed later.

A search on Lazada's website on Sunday found at least 12 separate listings of the items, labelled as "heavy duty gear flashlight(s)". They were sold for between $11 and $14.

The items look similar to Tasers sold on other sites, specifically "928" type Tasers.

Some sites claimed that these types of Tasers can emit a charge of 2.5 million volts and can discharge five times the standard amount of electricity found in other Tasers. In comparison, the X26 Taser used by London police officers generates a maximum peak voltage of 50,000 volts.

While the listings of the Taser-like products on Lazada do not clearly specifiy the charge they can deliver, photos of the items show the words "25000K VOLT" on them.

The webpages listing the items describe them as having "stun pin(s)" and have images of electricity arcing out of them. Some pages had pictures of a woman with a handbag encountering an attacker, with the "flashlight" Taser-like product superimposed on them.

One seller even called the item a "rechargeable LED flashlight heavy duty stun gear (sic)".

The descriptions of some of the items claimed that "the self-defensive flashlight can help you scare off the attacker at the first sign of danger".

The items were sold by overseas vendors mainly from China and Hong Kong, the listings indicated.

The police define a Taser as an incapacitating weapon used to subdue a person by administering an electric shock to disrupt a person's superficial muscle functions.

Tasers are listed as controlled items on the police's website, meaning that a licence or permit is required for their import, export or possession.

A Lazada spokesman told The Straits Times on Monday that the e-commerce site adopts a zero-tolerance policy on items prohibited under local laws and regulations.

He said: "Besides educating our sellers, we have implemented various measures to detect and enforce these restrictions which are under constant review amid the fast-changing e-commerce environment."

Referring to the Taser-like products on Lazada, he added: "Immediate action is taken to remove unlawful products and the suspicious items have been removed from our marketplace. We would like to assure all customers that we are committed to having trustworthy sellers and will continue to work with them closely to ensure that they operate in compliance with Singapore laws."

As of Tuesday noon, the listings appear to have been removed from Lazada's site.

Anyone who imports, exports, or is found to have controlled items without a licence or permit can get into trouble with the law.

Under the Arms and Explosives Act, no one can possess, export or import any gun, arms or explosives without a licence.

Those found guilty of exporting or importing such items can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed up to three years.

People convicted of possessing such items can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to three years. But they can also be caned if they possessed the item to commit an offence.

Although the Act does not specifically mention Tasers, criminal lawyer Amolat Singh said that they may still fall under the category of "arms", thus allowing individuals who import the items to be charged under the Act.

Mr Singh said that this is because Tasers have the capability to "potentially kill a person", or incapacitate an individual, just like other arms under the Act.

There is also the possibility that Tasers may be used by a person to, for instance, rob a bank.