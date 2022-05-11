Lawyer Lim Tean to be charged with CBT, unlawful stalking

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean will be charged in court tomorrow with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

He is alleged to have misappropriated $30,000 that was awarded to a former client as settlement with respect to a motor injury civil suit and entrusted to him in November 2019, said the police in a statement yesterday.

The unlawful stalking charge relates to his alleged harassment of a former employee in 2020 while she was working at his law firm, Carson Law Chambers.

And he purportedly acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate on 66 separate occasions between April 1 and June 9 last year.

The police said investigations against Mr Lim for other matters are ongoing.

Shortly after the police statement was issued, Mr Lim posted a seven-minute video on his Facebook page to dispute the charges.

He is the founder of political party Peoples Voice (PV), which contested Jalan Besar GRC, Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Mountbatten SMC in the 2020 General Election.

The party failed to win any seats.

The PV team in Jalan Besar GRC - which Mr Lim headed - clinched 34.64 per cent of the votes, losing to the People's Action Party (PAP) team led by current Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

The PV team also lost the three-way fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, receiving the lowest share of votes at 12.17 per cent. The PAP won with 64.16 per cent of the votes, while the Singapore Democratic Alliance received 23.67 per cent.

Mr Sivakumaran Chellappa, the PV candidate who contested Mountbatten SMC, lost to PAP candidate Lim Biow Chuan, who won 73.82 per cent of the votes.

If found guilty of criminal breach of trust, Mr Lim can get life imprisonment or jail of up to 20 years and a fine.

He can be jailed for up to a year or fined up to $5,000, or face both penalties, if found guilty of unlawful stalking.

If found guilty of being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $25,000, or both.