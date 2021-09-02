Laws will ensure fairness: Minister

Translating anti-discrimination guidelines into law will address the discrimination faced by some workers in Singapore and reinforce the point that the country is transparent about workplace fairness, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday during a radio show.
He noted that workplace discrimination is not a festering problem, and said Singapore has stacked up well against Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries in terms of protecting women and elderly workers from discrimination.
The new anti-discrimination laws, announced at the National Day Rally on Sunday, will cover gender, age, race, religion and disability.