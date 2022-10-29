Lawrence Wong urges PA to increase opportunities for dialogue, empower youths

SINGAPORE - He recounted how the family was locked out of their HDB flat in Marine Parade one night after his father had misplaced the key, and turned to a grassroots leader from the People’s Association (PA) for help.

The leader activated his network and found someone who had a saw and used it to break the padlock so he and his family could gain entry.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was just a boy at the time, and he used the experience to illustrate how the PA became the social glue for neighbourhoods.

Speaking at the PA’s annual Community Seminar at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday, he also said the association also became a vital link between the Government and people.

The PA was formed in 1960 and DPM Wong said it had to refresh itself to better serve its mission to build cohesive communities, especially in light of the world becoming more uncertain and volatile.

“There is no doubt that there are challenges ahead, but the best way to tackle these challenges is to stay united,” said Mr Wong, addressing a group of 1,800 grassroots leaders and volunteers.

He suggested some areas the PA could focus on, starting with facilitating various platforms for dialogue to build a consensus amid diversity.

He said: “It’s not always possible to reconcile what everyone wants today. For example, if you have a conversation on housing, half the room will say ‘please make property prices come down’, while the other half will say ‘please don’t take too drastic an action, otherwise my asset value will come down’.”

The PA can help facilitate this by developing more platforms for different groups to share their views candidly with one another and find ways to move society forward, he said.

DPM Wong also urged the association to stay connected and relevant with young people.

“Every cohort thinks that the one that comes after them is not as good. That’s just human tendency, but we shouldn’t be too hard on our young people,” he said.

He urged the association to go beyond engaging youths but to empower them to take charge and lead projects on their own.