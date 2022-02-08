Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget statement on Feb 18

Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's Budget 2022 statement on Feb 18 in Parliament at 3.30pm.

The Straits Times will offer live coverage of the announcements as they are delivered. There will also be live radio and television coverage, and a live sign language interpretation of the delivery by the Singapore Association for the Deaf will be provided on Channel 5.

The full Budget statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg) after delivery, and real-time updates of key announcements will be available on the Ministry of Finance's (MOF) social media platforms.

Those who would like to receive the full statement through e-mail can sign up at the MOF website (www.mof.gov.sg/email-subscription) by 2pm on Feb 18. Those who would like to submit their views on Budget 2022 can do so through the Budget website, the Reach website (www.reach.gov.sg/budget2022) or Reach's social media pages.

Reach, a feedback and engagement unit under the Ministry of Communications and Information, will also hold two virtual Budget conversations - one in English on Feb 24 and one in Mandarin on Feb 26.

The English session will be chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah, while the Mandarin session will be chaired by Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development and chairman of Reach, will be joining both sessions.

Post-Budget dialogues will also be organised by the People's Association and its grassroots organisations to engage residents on Budget 2022 measures. Residents who would like to attend can register their interest at go.gov.sg/postbudget2022 by 2pm on Feb 28.